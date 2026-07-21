KuPS spend big on charter flight to Baku: Finns may have significantly overpaid

Finnish champions KuPS have spent a substantial amount on a charter flight to Baku ahead of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round clash against Sabah.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Finnish newspaper *Savon Sanomat*, the charter flight that took the team to Azerbaijan cost approximately €120,000-150,000. However, the publication did not specify whether this figure covers only the outbound journey from Kuopio to Baku or the team's entire round trip.

According to Avico, a company specializing in group charter flights, the typical cost of a three- to six-hour charter on an Airbus A320 ranges from €55,000 to €95,000, while a Boeing 737-800 usually costs between €60,000 and €100,000. The average hourly rate for aircraft in this category is estimated at €8,000-14,000.

Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that KuPS' flight to Baku lasted more than five hours. If the reported €120,000-150,000 covered only the one-way journey, the price would be well above the normal market range. Depending on the aircraft type, the club may have paid roughly 20 to 50 percent more than the standard rate, indicating a significant premium.

If, however, the amount reported by *Savon Sanomat* includes both the outbound and return flights, the total flying time would exceed ten hours. In that case, KuPS would have paid approximately €12,000-15,000 per flight hour. That would place the cost near, or slightly above, the upper end of the usual market range, although additional expenses such as airport handling, crew accommodation, catering and possible aircraft positioning flights could have increased the final price.

Finnish media have also focused on the weather conditions awaiting the team in Azerbaijan. Yle described the match as a test in Baku's summer heat, noting that temperatures are expected to be around 28°C at kick-off. KuPS arrived in the Azerbaijani capital early on Monday morning after changes were made to the original charter flight schedule.

The first-leg match between Sabah and KuPS will be played today, July 21, at Bank Respublika Arena. Kick-off in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round opener is scheduled for 20:00 Baku time.