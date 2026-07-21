21 July 2026
EN

KuPS spend big on charter flight to Baku: Finns may have significantly overpaid

Azerbaijan football
Review
21 July 2026 13:57
82
KuPS spend big on charter flight to Baku: Finns may have significantly overpaid

Finnish champions KuPS have spent a substantial amount on a charter flight to Baku ahead of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round clash against Sabah.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Finnish newspaper *Savon Sanomat*, the charter flight that took the team to Azerbaijan cost approximately €120,000-150,000. However, the publication did not specify whether this figure covers only the outbound journey from Kuopio to Baku or the team's entire round trip.

According to Avico, a company specializing in group charter flights, the typical cost of a three- to six-hour charter on an Airbus A320 ranges from €55,000 to €95,000, while a Boeing 737-800 usually costs between €60,000 and €100,000. The average hourly rate for aircraft in this category is estimated at €8,000-14,000.

Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that KuPS' flight to Baku lasted more than five hours. If the reported €120,000-150,000 covered only the one-way journey, the price would be well above the normal market range. Depending on the aircraft type, the club may have paid roughly 20 to 50 percent more than the standard rate, indicating a significant premium.

If, however, the amount reported by *Savon Sanomat* includes both the outbound and return flights, the total flying time would exceed ten hours. In that case, KuPS would have paid approximately €12,000-15,000 per flight hour. That would place the cost near, or slightly above, the upper end of the usual market range, although additional expenses such as airport handling, crew accommodation, catering and possible aircraft positioning flights could have increased the final price.

Finnish media have also focused on the weather conditions awaiting the team in Azerbaijan. Yle described the match as a test in Baku's summer heat, noting that temperatures are expected to be around 28°C at kick-off. KuPS arrived in the Azerbaijani capital early on Monday morning after changes were made to the original charter flight schedule.

The first-leg match between Sabah and KuPS will be played today, July 21, at Bank Respublika Arena. Kick-off in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round opener is scheduled for 20:00 Baku time.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football
14:37
Azerbaijan football

AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football

Edmond Claus says appointing the right youth national team coaches is the federation's immediate focus
Qarabag provide injury update on Musa Gurbanli
12:32
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag provide injury update on Musa Gurbanli

The Azerbaijani forward has resumed individual training and is expected to rejoin the squad soon
Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with Brazilian defender
11:13
Azerbaijan football

Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with Brazilian defender

Bruno Franco will remain with the Azerbaijani club for another season
Mahir Emreli to miss Rakow's Conference League ties against Valletta
20 July 17:42
Azerbaijan football

Mahir Emreli to miss Rakow's Conference League ties against Valletta

The Azerbaijan international was not included in the club's UEFA squad after completing his move too late

Basel close in on Sabah winger Aron Malouda
20 July 11:19
Azerbaijan football

Basel close in on Sabah winger Aron Malouda

The Swiss club have reportedly submitted a final offer for the highly rated 20-year-old, who attracted interest from Celtic earlier this year

Tickets for Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia go on sale today
18 July 12:35
Azerbaijan football

Tickets for Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia go on sale today

Fans can purchase tickets for the UEFA Europa League qualifier starting at 15:00, with prices ranging from 5 to 150 AZN

Most read

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message
20 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with emotional message

Model and influencer Ines Garcia congratulated the Spain star after La Roja defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement
20 July 17:10
World Cup 2026

Mbappe knew about Zidane's France appointment months before official announcement

The Real Madrid star reportedly had advance knowledge of the coaching change thanks to his close relationship with the French legend

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph
20 July 18:52
World Cup 2026

Nico Williams gifts his World Cup gold medal to his mother after Spain's triumph - VIDEO

The Spanish winger celebrated the biggest achievement of his career with an emotional gesture moments after lifting the trophy

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash
20 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Tempers flare after World Cup final as Argentina and Spain players clash - VIDEO

Lionel Messi stayed out of the confrontation after Leandro Paredes pushed Gavi following Spain's victory in the 2026 final