Araz-Nakhchivan extend contract with Brazilian defender

Araz-Nakhchivan have extended the contract of Brazilian defender Bruno Franco, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the club, the full-back has signed a new one-year deal and will continue representing the team next season.

Franco also spent the 2025/26 campaign with Araz-Nakhchivan and has now become the latest player to commit his future to the club.

Araz-Nakhchivan previously signed new contracts with Tarlan Ahmadli, Omar Buludov, Slavik Alkhasov, Ibrahim Piriyev, Ulvi Isgandarov, Rashad Hasanov, Alberto Garcia Fernandez, Alexandro Herrera, Rovlan Muradov, Issouf Paro, Artur Augusto da Silva, Mara Mohamed, Abdallah Sudi, Mustafa Ahmadzada and Luka Dumancic.

The club are continuing their preparations for the new season while retaining a significant part of last year's squad.