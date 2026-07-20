21 July 2026
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Basel close in on Sabah winger Aron Malouda

Azerbaijan football
News
20 July 2026 11:19
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Basel close in on Sabah winger Aron Malouda

Sabah winger Aron Malouda is on the verge of leaving the Azerbaijani club for Swiss side Basel.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Sport24.az, Basel have submitted their final offer to sign the 20-year-old winger. Although the financial details have not been disclosed, Sabah's management are said to view the proposal positively, with an agreement between the clubs believed to be close.

Malouda enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Baku-based club.

The young attacker has been regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Earlier this year, Scottish champions Celtic were also reported to be interested in signing him.

If the move is completed, Malouda would join one of Switzerland's most successful clubs, with Basel preparing for another campaign in European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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