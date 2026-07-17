Referees appointed for Sabah's Champions League clash with KuPS

UEFA has announced the referee appointments for Sabah's second qualifying round matches against Finnish champions KuPS in the UEFA Champions League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the first leg in Baku will be officiated by an all-Polish refereeing team.

Łukasz Kuźma has been appointed as the referee, with Jakub Winkler and Piotr Podbielski serving as assistant referees. Marcin Szczerbowicz will perform the duties of fourth official.

The return leg in Finland will be handled by Israeli officials. Gal Leibovitz has been named referee, while Roy Hassan and Yossi Babayoff will work as assistant referees. Dekel Zino will be the fourth official.

Sabah reached the second qualifying round after eliminating Welsh champions The New Saints, winning both legs of the tie. KuPS, meanwhile, also advanced from the opening round and now stand between the Azerbaijani champions and a place in the next stage of the competition.

The first leg will be played in Baku on July 21 at 20:00 local time, while the return match is scheduled for July 28 in Finland, kicking off at 19:00 Baku time.