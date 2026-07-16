Lewandowski tells Americans why football should not be called soccer

Robert Lewandowski has explained why he believes football should not be called soccer in the United States.

According to İdman.Biz, the new Chicago Fire striker gave American journalists a light-hearted lesson during his first press conference with the MLS club.

“I don’t understand why you call football soccer. It is football: foot means foot and ball means ball. You don’t play it with your hands,” Lewandowski said.

The 37-year-old joined Chicago Fire after his contract with Barcelona expired. The Poland international signed a deal with the MLS side that runs until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Lewandowski also admitted that after leaving Barcelona, he could not imagine himself playing for another European club. The striker said he wanted a new challenge and a different experience outside Europe after spending the majority of his career at the highest level of European football.

The move marks a new chapter for one of the most prolific forwards of his generation. Lewandowski represented Barcelona from 2022 and scored 120 goals in four seasons with the Catalan club, helping them win three Spanish league titles.

His arrival is expected to raise Chicago Fire’s profile both in MLS and internationally, while also adding significant experience and goalscoring quality to the squad.