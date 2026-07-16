16 July 2026
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Cafu: "I was supporting Cape Verde against Argentina"

World Cup 2026
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16 July 2026 16:42
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Cafu: "I was supporting Cape Verde against Argentina"

Former Brazil captain and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner Cafu has admitted that he was supporting Cape Verde in their Round of 32 match against Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, Argentina secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory after extra time, with Lionel Messi once again proving decisive as the reigning world champions advanced to the next round.

Asked whether he had been cheering for Cape Verde, Cafu replied:

"To be honest, Cape Verde played better than Argentina, but unfortunately there was a player named Messi on the pitch who makes the difference. It wasn't about the refereeing. Messi is the one who decides games."

When asked directly if he had supported Cape Verde, the Brazilian legend answered:

"Of course. In any case, I was supporting Cape Verde."

Argentina eventually continued their title defense by defeating Switzerland in the Round of 16 before overcoming England 2-1 in the semifinals to book a place in the World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni's side will now face Spain in the battle for the trophy.

Cafu, widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in football history, won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and remains the only player to have appeared in three consecutive World Cup finals (1994, 1998 and 2002).

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