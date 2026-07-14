15 July 2026
EN

Brazilian president jokes with Carlo Ancelotti: "Sign this robot"

World Cup 2026
News
14 July 2026 15:16
136
Brazilian president jokes with Carlo Ancelotti: "Sign this robot"

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a light-hearted joke about national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti by suggesting he sign a robot to play for the Seleção.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Lula made the remark during a visit to the Mauá Institute of Technology in São Paulo, where students showcased robots they had designed.

"This young man has built a very aggressive robot. It looks like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. I told Ancelotti that if he wants, he should sign this robot. It could help Brazil win the World Cup," Lula said.

Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a defeat to Norway, leading to increased criticism of Ancelotti. Despite the disappointing result, the Italian coach remains under contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash
14 July 14:04
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash

Spain winger says only victory matters as he hopes for a birthday gift in the World Cup semifinal
Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal
14 July 12:32
World Cup 2026

Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal

FIFA approves special request as Albiceleste revive memories of the 1986 classic
Roy Keane hits back at Haaland's father over referee criticism
13 July 17:06
World Cup 2026

Roy Keane hits back at Haaland's father over referee criticism

The Manchester United legend defended the officiating after England's World Cup quarterfinal victory over Norway

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal
13 July 14:01
World Cup 2026

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

The Spain midfielder says the teenage star must learn to stay calmer during matches despite his outstanding maturity
Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap
13 July 12:41
World Cup 2026

Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

The former captain received commemorative cap No. 1078 during England's World Cup camp in Miami
Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines
13 July 11:31
World Cup 2026

Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines

Spain, France, Argentina and England remain in contention, with every potential final offering a unique chapter in football history

Most read

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal
13 July 09:46
World football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal

Salvadoran official will take charge of the second semifinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal
13 July 14:01
World Cup 2026

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

The Spain midfielder says the teenage star must learn to stay calmer during matches despite his outstanding maturity
Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap
13 July 12:41
World Cup 2026

Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

The former captain received commemorative cap No. 1078 during England's World Cup camp in Miami
Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines
13 July 11:31
World Cup 2026

Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines

Spain, France, Argentina and England remain in contention, with every potential final offering a unique chapter in football history