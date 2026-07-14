Brazilian president jokes with Carlo Ancelotti: "Sign this robot"

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a light-hearted joke about national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti by suggesting he sign a robot to play for the Seleção.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Lula made the remark during a visit to the Mauá Institute of Technology in São Paulo, where students showcased robots they had designed.

"This young man has built a very aggressive robot. It looks like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. I told Ancelotti that if he wants, he should sign this robot. It could help Brazil win the World Cup," Lula said.

Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a defeat to Norway, leading to increased criticism of Ancelotti. Despite the disappointing result, the Italian coach remains under contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.