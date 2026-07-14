14 July 2026
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Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal

World Cup 2026
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14 July 2026 12:32
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Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal

Argentina will wear their iconic blue away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing La Nacion, the Argentine Football Association requested permission from FIFA to use the alternate strip, and the governing body approved the request.

Argentina have already worn the blue kit once during the tournament, defeating Jordan 3-1 in the group stage.

The decision also revives memories of one of the most famous matches in World Cup history. Argentina wore the same blue jersey in their 2-1 victory over England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when Diego Maradona scored both the controversial "Hand of God" goal and the legendary "Goal of the Century." Argentina went on to lift the World Cup trophy later that year.

The 2026 World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina will be played on July 15 in Atlanta, with a place in the final at stake.

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