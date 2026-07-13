FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal

FIFA has announced the officiating team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton has been appointed to oversee the match. His assistants will be fellow countrymen David Moran and Antonio Pupiro.

Sweden's Glenn Nyberg has been named the fourth official, while Mahbod Beigi of Sweden will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

This will be Barton's fourth match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, he officiated the group-stage fixtures between Turkey and Paraguay (0-1) and Japan and Sweden (1-1), as well as the Round of 16 encounter between Switzerland and Colombia, which ended goalless before Switzerland progressed 4-3 on penalties. Across those three matches, Barton showed one red card and 10 yellow cards.

The France vs Spain semifinal will be played on July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA. The winner will advance to the World Cup final, while the defeated side will compete in the third-place playoff.