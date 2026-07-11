11 July 2026
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Former Qarabag striker Camilo Duran trains with Celtic for the first time - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
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11 July 2026 11:42
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Former Qarabag striker Camilo Duran trains with Celtic for the first time - VIDEO

Former Qarabag striker Camilo Duran has taken part in his first training session with Celtic following the completion of his transfer to the Scottish champions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Celtic shared footage of the Colombian forward training with his new teammates on the club's official Instagram account, giving fans a first look at the summer signing in action.

Earlier, Qarabag officially confirmed Duran's departure, while Celtic announced that the 22-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the Glasgow club.

Duran impressed during his spell with the Azerbaijani champions, playing a key role in Qarabag's domestic and European campaigns. His performances attracted interest from abroad before Celtic secured his signature during the summer transfer window.

The move marks another significant transfer from the Azerbaijan Premier League to one of Europe's most historic clubs. Celtic will be hoping the Colombian striker can strengthen their attacking options as they prepare to defend the Scottish Premiership title and compete in European competitions this season.

Idman.Biz
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