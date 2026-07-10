Qarabag accept Celtic offer for Camilo Duran - VIDEO

Qarabag have accepted an offer from Scottish champions Celtic for Colombian striker Camilo Duran, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani club confirmed that the decision was made after taking the player's own wishes into consideration. Negotiations between the two clubs have been successfully concluded, with all parties reaching an agreement on the transfer.

Duran joined Qarabag in the summer of 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the club's key attacking players. During his time with the Agdam side, he made 45 appearances and scored 15 goals across all competitions.

The Colombian forward also played an important role in one of the most successful European campaigns in Qarabag's history, helping the club advance through the UEFA Champions League league phase and qualify for the knockout stage.

Celtic's move for Duran continues the Scottish club's search for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season, while Qarabag will now look to strengthen their squad as they continue their UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign.