8 July 2026
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Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO

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8 July 2026 12:30
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Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO

Inter Miami have reportedly added Vozinha to their transfer shortlist.

According to Marca, as cited by İdman.Biz, the MLS club are seriously considering a move for the 40-year-old Cabo Verde international goalkeeper.

Vozinha emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He produced seven saves in a goalless group-stage draw against Spain, helping Cabo Verde reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history. He then delivered another outstanding performance in a 3-2 defeat to Argentina, making eight saves, including three from Lionel Messi.

Foreign media also report that Vozinha's popularity on social media skyrocketed during the tournament. Before the World Cup, he had around 50,000 Instagram followers, but that number reportedly surpassed 25 million during the competition.

The experienced goalkeeper is currently a free agent. If the move goes through, he will become Messi's teammate at Inter Miami.

Cabo Verde enjoyed a historic World Cup campaign before being eliminated by Argentina in a thrilling 3-2 Round of 16 encounter.

In that match, Vozinha denied Messi three times - from open play in the 63rd minute and from free-kicks in the 72nd and 90+5th minutes. He finished the game with eight saves.

Idman.Biz
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