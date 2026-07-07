Paris appoint Liam Rosenior as new head coach

French club Paris have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 41-year-old English manager has signed a contract until the summer of 2028 and will officially begin his duties on July 9. He replaces Antoine Kombouaré at the Ligue 1 club.

Rosenior started last season in charge of Strasbourg before accepting an offer from Chelsea in January 2026. However, his time at Stamford Bridge proved short-lived, as he was dismissed in April after only a few months in charge.

Now the English coach returns to French football with the task of rebuilding Paris and guiding the club toward a stronger campaign. The appointment reflects the club's ambition to improve on last season's performance and establish itself in the top half of Ligue 1.

Paris finished 11th in the French top flight last season, collecting 44 points from 34 matches. The club will now hope Rosenior's experience in both French and English football can help deliver more consistent results in the new campaign.