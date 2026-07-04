4 July 2026
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2026 World Cup Round of 16: France face surprise package as Canada take on African powerhouse

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4 July 2026 17:20
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2026 World Cup Round of 16: France face surprise package as Canada take on African powerhouse

The Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway with two matches that promise very different storylines. In one, two teams that have already exceeded expectations will continue their dream runs. In the other, one of the tournament's strongest title contenders faces a resilient side that has already produced one of the biggest upsets of the competition.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Canada will first battle Morocco for a place in the quarter-finals before Paraguay attempt to stop France.

Canada vs Morocco (July 4, 9:00 p.m. Baku time)

Canada reached the Round of 16 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa. Jesse Marsch's side dominated for long periods before Stephen Eustáquio scored the historic winner in stoppage time. Morocco, meanwhile, eliminated the Netherlands after a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. The African side rescued the match late in regulation through Issa Diop before goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again proved decisive from the spot.

Canada's biggest talking point is the fitness of Alphonso Davies. The captain made his first appearance of the tournament against South Africa, coming on in the 75th minute, and Marsch must now decide whether he is ready to start. His presence would provide not only pace and attacking quality down the left flank but also a major psychological boost.

For Morocco, much of the attention is focused on Brahim Diaz. Although he is still searching for his first goal of the tournament, he has already registered two assists, while head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has repeatedly praised his contribution both in attack and defensive transitions.

Canada are expected to rely once again on their intensity, physicality and quick transitions. Their biggest strengths are home support, speed on the wings and the ability to remain patient until the final whistle. Their weakness remains the final pass, as shown against South Africa when it took sustained pressure to create the winning goal.

Morocco enter the match with greater knockout-stage experience and possess dangerous technical quality, rapid changes of direction and a strong set-piece threat. However, after playing 120 demanding minutes against the Netherlands, recovery could become a key factor.

The match may develop into a tactical battle. Canada will try to raise the tempo, while Morocco are likely to slow the rhythm and create chances through Diaz, Achraf Hakimi and quick forward runs from deep positions. If Canada score first, the game should open up. Otherwise, Morocco could gradually draw their opponents into the type of tense contest they know how to manage.

The winner will face either Paraguay or France in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay vs France (July 5, 1:00 a.m. Baku time)

Paraguay reached the Round of 16 after producing one of the tournament's biggest surprises, eliminating Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The South Americans demonstrated outstanding character, absorbing sustained pressure before holding their nerve in the shootout. France, by contrast, advanced comfortably with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden, inspired by a Kylian Mbappe brace.

France enter the match as clear favourites. Didier Deschamps' team have won all four of their matches at the tournament, scoring 13 goals while conceding only two. Their attacking trio of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola has been one of the standout combinations of the World Cup.

There is, however, one notable absentee. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to miss the match because of a thigh injury, with Manu Kone the most likely replacement. While not a major blow, it could affect France's balance in midfield.

Paraguay are highly unlikely to engage France in an open attacking contest. Their greatest strengths lie in defensive organization, physical duels, patience and discipline without possession. France will have to break down a compact defensive block, a very different challenge from exploiting open space. The expected heat in Philadelphia could also slow the tempo and make life less comfortable for the favourites.

Paraguay's biggest limitation is their attacking depth. If they fall behind, they may struggle to create enough chances against one of the tournament's strongest defensive units.

The expected pattern of the match is clear. France will dominate possession, stretch the defence through the flanks and look for Mbappe's runs behind the back line. Paraguay will try to protect the centre, deny space between the lines and wait for opportunities from set pieces, counter-attacks or French mistakes.

For Deschamps, patience may be the decisive factor. If France fail to score early, the match could become far more complicated than the difference in quality between the two teams would suggest.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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