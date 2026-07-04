4 July 2026
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Messi matches longest scoring streak in World Cup knockout history

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4 July 2026 13:21
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Messi matches longest scoring streak in World Cup knockout history

Lionel Messi has equaled the longest scoring streak in FIFA World Cup knockout history after finding the net in Argentina's 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 39-year-old opened the scoring in the 29th minute, netting his 20th career goal at FIFA World Cups and helping the reigning champions secure a place in the Round of 16.

According to Opta Analyst, Messi has now scored in five consecutive World Cup knockout matches, matching the longest such streak in tournament history.

The remarkable run began at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Messi scored against Australia in the Round of 16, the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, Croatia in the semi-finals and France in the final. He extended the streak at the 2026 World Cup with his goal against Cape Verde.

Before Messi, only Leonidas of Brazil (1934-1938), György Sárosi of Hungary (1934-1938) and Vavá of Brazil (1958-1962) had managed to score in five straight World Cup knockout matches.

By matching the feat, Messi became the first player since 1962 to achieve the historic milestone, adding yet another record to his extraordinary World Cup legacy.

Idman.Biz
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