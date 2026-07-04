4 July 2026
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha surpasses 20 million followers after World Cup heroics

World Cup 2026
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4 July 2026 11:13
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha surpasses 20 million followers after World Cup heroics

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reached a remarkable milestone off the pitch after his impressive performance against Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 39-year-old's social media following surpassed 20 million after Cape Verde's dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to the reigning world champions in the Round of 32, played in Miami, Florida.

The veteran goalkeeper earned widespread praise despite the loss, producing a series of crucial saves and helping his team push Lionel Messi and Argentina into extra time before eventually bowing out of the tournament.

With more than 20 million followers, Vozinha has now become the most-followed goalkeeper on social media, overtaking Belgium and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois, who has around 18 million followers.

Cape Verde's historic World Cup campaign and Vozinha's memorable performances have significantly boosted the goalkeeper's global profile, making him one of the tournament's biggest breakout stars both on and off the field.

Idman.Biz
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