Oliver Glasner appointed new Nottingham Forest head coach

Nottingham Forest have appointed Oliver Glasner as the club's new head coach, İdman.Biz reports.

The Premier League side confirmed on their official website that the 50-year-old Austrian has replaced Vitor Pereira at the City Ground. The length of Glasner's contract has not been disclosed.

Speaking after his appointment, Glasner praised the club's leadership and explained why he accepted the role.

"From my first conversation with the club's owner and directors, I could see they had a clear vision for the future and complete confidence in me and my coaching staff. Those factors, together with the potential of the current squad, played the biggest role in my decision.

"Our goal is to take the club to a new level and build a team the supporters can be proud of."

Glasner arrives with an impressive managerial résumé, having previously enjoyed successful spells in Germany and Austria. He is best known for leading Eintracht Frankfurt to the UEFA Europa League title in 2022 and later guiding Crystal Palace to one of the strongest periods in the club's recent history.

Nottingham Forest will now look to build on recent progress under their new manager as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.