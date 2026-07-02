2 July 2026
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Messi undergoes strict airport security check before Argentina flight - VIDEO

World football
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2 July 2026 17:58
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Messi undergoes strict airport security check before Argentina flight

Video showing Argentina's national team undergoing airport security screening before boarding a flight has gone viral on social media, İdman.Biz reports.

The footage shows every member of the squad, including captain Lionel Messi, passing individually through metal detectors as part of the standard security procedure. The thorough screening quickly drew attention online and became a topic of discussion among football fans.

Many social media users reacted with humor, noting that anyone frustrated by airport security should remember that even Messi and his World Cup teammates are required to go through the same checks before flying.

Argentina remain among the favorites at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the reigning world champions continuing their campaign as they pursue another deep run in the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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