Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title

Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. has spoken about the national team's determination to win a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. The Seleção are now aiming to add a sixth star to their crest at the 2026 tournament.

"This generation is fighting with everything it has to take Brazil back to the top. The sixth star is proving very difficult to achieve. We have learned a lot over the past few years, and many of us gained valuable experience at the last Copa America," Vinicius told Globo.

The 25-year-old also praised head coach Carlo Ancelotti, saying the Italian has given the squad "freedom, calmness and hope" as Brazil chase World Cup glory.

Vinicius highlighted the importance of experienced leaders such as Neymar, Casemiro, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Marquinhos, saying they create the conditions for younger players to express themselves on the pitch.

"I'm only 25, but we have a very good team with talented young players like Endrick and Ryan," he added.

Brazil will face Japan in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 29 as they continue their quest for a historic sixth world title.