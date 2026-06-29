29 June 2026
EN

Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title

World Cup 2026
News
29 June 2026 11:18
73
Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title

Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. has spoken about the national team's determination to win a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. The Seleção are now aiming to add a sixth star to their crest at the 2026 tournament.

"This generation is fighting with everything it has to take Brazil back to the top. The sixth star is proving very difficult to achieve. We have learned a lot over the past few years, and many of us gained valuable experience at the last Copa America," Vinicius told Globo.

The 25-year-old also praised head coach Carlo Ancelotti, saying the Italian has given the squad "freedom, calmness and hope" as Brazil chase World Cup glory.

Vinicius highlighted the importance of experienced leaders such as Neymar, Casemiro, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Marquinhos, saying they create the conditions for younger players to express themselves on the pitch.

"I'm only 25, but we have a very good team with talented young players like Endrick and Ryan," he added.

Brazil will face Japan in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 29 as they continue their quest for a historic sixth world title.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain
14:48
World Cup 2026

Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain

Chelsea midfielder receives armband ahead of World Cup knockout stage

Iran's disallowed goal brings joy to visually impaired child despite VAR decision - VIDEO
10:14
World Cup 2026

Iran's disallowed goal brings joy to visually impaired child despite VAR decision - VIDEO

A touching moment from the World Cup showed a father helping his visually impaired son experience the emotions of football, even though Iran's goal was later ruled out for offside

Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup: Messi to test Vozinha as France faces unpredictable Sweden
27 June 17:14
World Cup 2026

Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup: Messi to test Vozinha as France faces unpredictable Sweden

Nine Round of 32 matchups have now been confirmed at the FIFA World Cup
Iran coach hails unbeaten World Cup campaign despite uncertain future
27 June 14:57
World Cup 2026

Iran coach hails unbeaten World Cup campaign despite uncertain future

Amir Ghalenoei praised his players and criticized the team's difficult preparations after the draw with Egypt
Vozinha makes World Cup history as Cape Verde reaches knockout stage
27 June 12:14
World Cup 2026

Vozinha makes World Cup history as Cape Verde reaches knockout stage

Veteran goalkeeper became only the third over-40 player to record multiple World Cup clean sheets
Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed
27 June 11:30
World Cup 2026

Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed

The knockout bracket is taking shape after another group-stage matchday

Most read

Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup: Messi to test Vozinha as France faces unpredictable Sweden
27 June 17:14
World Cup 2026

Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup: Messi to test Vozinha as France faces unpredictable Sweden

Nine Round of 32 matchups have now been confirmed at the FIFA World Cup
Vozinha makes World Cup history as Cape Verde reaches knockout stage
27 June 12:14
World Cup 2026

Vozinha makes World Cup history as Cape Verde reaches knockout stage

Veteran goalkeeper became only the third over-40 player to record multiple World Cup clean sheets
Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed
27 June 11:30
World Cup 2026

Nine World Cup round of 32 ties confirmed

The knockout bracket is taking shape after another group-stage matchday
Iran coach hails unbeaten World Cup campaign despite uncertain future
27 June 14:57
World Cup 2026

Iran coach hails unbeaten World Cup campaign despite uncertain future

Amir Ghalenoei praised his players and criticized the team's difficult preparations after the draw with Egypt