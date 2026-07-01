Barcelona extend Andreas Christensen contract

Barcelona have announced a new contract for defender Andreas Christensen.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing the club's official website, the 30-year-old Denmark international has signed a deal that will keep him at the Catalan club for another two seasons.

The agreement also includes a clause allowing either Barcelona or the player to terminate the contract early in the summer of 2027.

Christensen joined Barcelona in 2022 after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer and has become a reliable option in the heart of the club's defence. Since arriving at Camp Nou, he has made 98 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

The experienced centre-back remains part of Barcelona's plans as the club continues to build its squad for the upcoming campaign under head coach Hansi Flick.