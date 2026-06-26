Maximilian Arfsten: We can achieve any goal we set – İDMAN.BİZ from USA

United States midfielder Maximilian Arfsten believes his team is capable of achieving its biggest ambitions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite losing to Türkiye.

Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent after the Group D match, Arfsten praised his teammates' performance.

"Today, regardless of the result, I think the team played well. I'm confident we can achieve any goal we set for ourselves," he said.

The 24-year-old also responded to growing belief among American fans that the United States can challenge for the World Cup title.

"I think we're playing strong football. To be honest, before the World Cup started, we believed the match against Türkiye would be our toughest game. But that's football—everything can change," Arfsten added.

Although the United States lost 3-2 to Türkiye in their final group match, they still finished top of Group D and advanced to the Round of 32.