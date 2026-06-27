27 June 2026
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Dembele joins World Cup scoring race with first-half hat-trick

Football
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27 June 2026 10:58
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Dembele joins World Cup scoring race with first-half hat-trick

Ousmane Dembele produced a sensational display as France defeated Norway 4-1 in their final Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a first-half hat-trick to lead Les Bleus to a perfect group-stage campaign.

The PSG forward netted three times before the break, taking his tally to four goals at the tournament. France finished top of Group I with nine points, while Norway had already secured second place and also advanced to the round of 32.

With his latest performance, Dembele climbed into a tie for second place in the race for the Golden Boot. The French winger now has four goals, matching teammate Kylian Mbappe, Brazil's Vinicius Junior and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

Only Argentina captain Lionel Messi has scored more at the 2026 World Cup so far, leading the tournament's scoring chart with five goals after the group stage.

France will now head into the knockout rounds as one of the tournament favorites, with Dembele emerging as one of the standout performers of the competition.

Idman.Biz
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