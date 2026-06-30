Paraguay declares national holiday after historic World Cup victory over Germany

Paraguay's dramatic victory over Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked nationwide celebrations, with President Santiago Peña declaring June 30 a national holiday, İdman.Biz reports.

Paraguay eliminated one of the tournament favorites in the round of 32 after a 1-1 draw in Foxborough, United States. The South Americans then triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to book their place in the round of 16.

Following the historic result, Peña announced that Tuesday, June 30, would be observed as a public holiday across the country.

"In recognition of the historic victory of the Paraguay national football team over Germany, June 30, 2026, is declared a national holiday throughout the Republic of Paraguay. This measure will allow all citizens to celebrate together this significant sporting achievement that fills the entire nation with pride," the presidential statement said.

The victory is regarded as one of Paraguay's greatest World Cup achievements, as the team knocked out one of the pre-tournament favorites to reach the last 16. Paraguay will now face the winner of the France vs Sweden match for a place in the quarter-finals.