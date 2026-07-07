7 July 2026
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Ronaldo left alone after Portugal’s World Cup exit as Yamal consoles him - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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7 July 2026 10:29
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Ronaldo left alone after Portugal’s World Cup exit as Yamal consoles him

Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup became especially emotional for Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16 after Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal in the 90+1st minute following a pass from Ferran Torres.

For the 41-year-old Ronaldo, it was his final appearance at a FIFA World Cup. After the match, he confirmed that he would not play at the tournament again, ending one of the longest and most remarkable World Cup careers in football history.

Images shared on social media showed Ronaldo looking devastated after the final whistle. One of the first players to approach him was not a Portugal teammate, but Spain’s Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old briefly stepped away from Spain’s celebrations and embraced the Portuguese captain.

The moment quickly became one of the most discussed scenes of the night. Fans described it as a symbolic meeting of two generations: Ronaldo, whose World Cup journey had come to an end, and Yamal, who is only beginning his career on the biggest international stage.

The episode also sparked debate over the reaction of Portugal’s players. Many users noted that several teammates did not immediately approach Ronaldo, while Rafael Leão was seen briefly comforting him near the touchline.

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup without the trophy, but with a unique record: he remains the only player to have scored at six different FIFA World Cups. With Portugal, he won Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Idman.Biz
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