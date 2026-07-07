7 July 2026
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Lukaku makes World Cup history with unique super-sub record

World Cup 2026
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7 July 2026 09:59
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Lukaku makes World Cup history with unique super-sub record

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku set a unique FIFA World Cup record after helping his team defeat the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 33-year-old forward came off the bench in the 67th minute before scoring Belgium's fourth goal in stoppage time to complete an emphatic victory and send his side into the quarter-finals.

The goal was historic for Lukaku. He became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score after coming on as a substitute in four different matches across the tournament's editions.

Belgium had already established control of the game before Lukaku's introduction. Charles De Ketelaere netted twice, while Hans Vanaken also found the target after the United States briefly leveled through Malik Tillman.

Lukaku's late strike not only sealed the 4-1 result but also added another milestone to the remarkable international career of Belgium's all-time leading scorer. Known for his consistency in major tournaments, the veteran forward once again proved his value by making an immediate impact from the bench.

Belgium will now face Spain in the quarter-finals, with both European heavyweights aiming to secure a place in the last four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Idman.Biz
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