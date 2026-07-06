6 July 2026
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Blatter questions FIFA after Balogun red card controversy

World Cup 2026
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6 July 2026 13:36
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Blatter questions FIFA after Balogun red card controversy

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticised the reported decision to overturn United States forward Folarin Balogun's red card, warning that football must remain independent from political influence, İdman.Biz reports.

Balogun was initially sent off during the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina before the dismissal was later rescinded.

According to media reports, the decision came after U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly discussed the incident with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, prompting widespread debate over possible political interference.

"Red cards cannot be overturned after phone calls with politicians," Blatter wrote on social media.

"Only independent bodies have the authority to make such decisions based on evidence. When the President of the United States intervenes in football and contacts the FIFA president, one obvious question arises: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must not become an arena for political games."

Blatter intentionally used the Latin phrase "Quo vadis?" ("Where are you going?"), a well-known biblical reference to the words traditionally attributed to the Apostle Peter when addressing Jesus Christ.

The Balogun case has become one of the biggest controversies of the tournament, with several prominent football figures, including former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, also questioning the reported circumstances surrounding the decision. FIFA has not officially commented on the allegations of political involvement.

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