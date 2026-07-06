6 July 2026
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Klopp criticises reported political influence over Balogun red card decision

World Cup 2026
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6 July 2026 12:26
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Klopp criticises reported political influence over Balogun red card decision

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has criticised reports that external political pressure influenced the decision to overturn United States striker Folarin Balogun's red card at the FIFA World Cup 2026, İdman.Biz reports.

Balogun was initially sent off during the United States' match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the dismissal was later rescinded, allowing the forward to remain available for the knockout stage.

According to media reports, the decision was influenced by the White House, with U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly discussing the incident with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"If it's true, it's madness," Klopp told MagentaTV.

"My opinion is simple: this is our game, not theirs. If people have no understanding of football, they should not influence it in any way. It was a red card, and there's no point calling it anything else. I feel sorry for Balogun because the foul wasn't intentional. But the rules are the rules."

The controversy has sparked widespread debate over the independence of football's governing bodies and the role of political figures in sporting decisions during the World Cup.

Balogun remains available for the United States as the Americans prepare for their Round of 16 clash against Belgium, while FIFA has not officially commented on the reports regarding alleged political involvement in the disciplinary process.

Idman.Biz
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