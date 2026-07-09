Mateus Silva hints at Qarabag exit amid interest from Brazil

Qarabag defender Mateus Silva has revealed that he is preparing to leave the Azerbaijani champions and hopes to continue his career in Brazil.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 28-year-old right-back confirmed in an interview with the Brazilian media that he has received offers from clubs in his homeland and considers a return to Brazil the ideal next step in his career.

"I am grateful for everything I experienced in Azerbaijan. But I feel I need something more, and returning to Brazil is very appealing to me. Earlier this year, I received offers from Brazilian clubs, but my team believed it was important for me to stay until the end of the season. Today the situation is different, and I feel more prepared for a new challenge in my home country," Mateus Silva said.

Although the Brazilian is currently preparing with Qarabag for the UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign, he admitted that he would like to continue his career in Brazil.

Mateus Silva joined Qarabag in 2023 from Brazilian side Bahia and has since become a regular member of the squad, helping the club compete successfully in both domestic competitions and European tournaments.