6 July 2026
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Former Zira goalkeeper Tiago Silva: Azerbaijan holds a special place in my life

Azerbaijan football
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6 July 2026 13:01
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Former Zira goalkeeper Tiago Silva: Azerbaijan holds a special place in my life

Former Zira goalkeeper Tiago Silva has spoken warmly about his time in Azerbaijan, describing the country as a place that will always remain special to him, İdman.Biz reports.

In an interview with AZERTAC, the Portuguese goalkeeper reflected on his departure from the Azerbaijan Premier League club, his relationship with head coach Rashad Sadygov and his plans for the future.

Silva explained that his exit from Zira came by mutual agreement, stressing that both the player and the club felt it was the right time for a new challenge.

"I leave Zira with wonderful memories and great gratitude. I will always have deep respect for the club," he said.

The goalkeeper also revealed that, despite receiving limited playing time during parts of last season, he always respected the coach's decisions and remained ready whenever called upon.

Silva reserved special praise for Zira head coach Rashad Sadygov.

"He will always be like a father to me in football. He believed in me when nobody else did and gave me the opportunity to prove myself. I will always be grateful to him."

Looking ahead to Zira's UEFA Conference League first qualifying round tie against Georgia's Torpedo, Silva backed his former club to advance.

"I believe Zira have a great chance of reaching the next round. They have built a strong team and a winning mentality. Even though I no longer wear the shirt, I will continue supporting the club as one of its loyal fans."

Asked about his memories of Azerbaijan, Silva admitted the country had left a lasting impression on him.

"Azerbaijan holds a special place in my life. The people always treated me warmly, I loved living in Baku and discovering a different culture. I would be happy to return one day, whether for a visit or if the right professional opportunity arises."

Among his favorite memories, Silva highlighted Zira's dramatic penalty-shootout victory over Croatia's Osijek in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round, calling it the most unforgettable moment of his spell with the club.

The Portuguese goalkeeper also praised his national team's chances at the FIFA World Cup 2026, describing Portugal as one of the main contenders for the title thanks to its blend of experienced stars and talented young players.

Silva confirmed that he is currently in talks with several clubs but has not yet made a decision on the next step in his career. While expressing great respect for Azerbaijani football, he said all options remain open.

Idman.Biz
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