1 July 2026
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Qarabag dominate passing statistics in Azerbaijan Premier League

Azerbaijan football
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1 July 2026 14:27
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Qarabag dominate passing statistics in Azerbaijan Premier League

The Azerbaijan Professional Football League has published the passing, shooting and interception statistics for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

As İdman.Biz reports, Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic topped the league in passes completed per 90 minutes. He averaged 69.23 passes per match with an accuracy rate of 89 percent.

His teammate Sami Mmaee finished second with an average of 68.26 passes and 91 percent accuracy. Zira midfielder Ismayil Ibrahimli ranked third with 64.99 passes per game and the same 91 percent accuracy. Qarabag defender Badavi Huseynov (63.43 passes, 93 percent accuracy) and Zira's Ange Mutsinzi (62.73 passes, 90 percent accuracy) completed the top five.

Among clubs, Qarabag led the league with an average of 480.80 passes per match at an 86 percent success rate. Zira ranked second with 432.56 passes and 85 percent accuracy, while Sabah placed third with 411.23 passes, also at 85 percent accuracy. Shamakhi recorded the fewest passes, averaging 243.92 per game with a 76 percent completion rate.

The league's top shooters were Sabah forward Joy-Lance Mickels and Shamakhi striker Karim Rossi, who each attempted 75 shots during the season. They were followed by Qarabag's Camilo Duran (73), Gabala's Adriel Ba Loua (68) and Sabah's Veljko Simic (61).

The interceptions ranking was dominated by local players. Karvan Yevlakh defender Elvin Yunuszade led the league with an average of 6.11 interceptions per match. He was followed by Rauf Huseynli of Kapaz (5.94), Ronaldo Rodrigues of Imishli (5.80), Emin Rustamov of Karvan Yevlakh (5.75) and Wanderson Melo of Araz-Nakhchivan (5.64).

Idman.Biz
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