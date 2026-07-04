4 July 2026
EN

Khankendi extend contract with head coach ahead of First League debut

Azerbaijan football
News
4 July 2026 11:59
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Khankendi extend contract with head coach ahead of First League debut

Khankendi football club, who are preparing to make their debut in the Azerbaijani First League, have extended their cooperation with head coach Zaur Hajiyev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club and the specialist have signed a new one-year contract.

The decision keeps continuity at an important moment for Khankendi, who will compete in the First League starting from the 2026/2027 season. The club's entry into the division marks a significant step in its development, and Hajiyev will now lead the team through its first campaign at this level.

The new agreement also gives the coaching staff time to prepare the squad for the demands of a stronger and more competitive league, where Khankendi will look to establish themselves from their debut season.

Idman.Biz
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