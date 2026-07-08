Norway hit by illness concerns ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England

Norway are dealing with a number of illness concerns ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England.

According to İdman.Biz, Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken revealed that several members of the squad have developed flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing and hoarseness.

Solbakken said striker Jørgen Strand Larsen was the first player to develop a high temperature before similar symptoms began appearing among other members of the squad.

The Norwegian coach suggested that constant air conditioning, frequent flights, dressing rooms and accumulated fatigue throughout the tournament were likely contributing factors. He added that such situations are not unusual within a travelling group of more than 50 people.

Solbakken did not confirm whether Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is among the affected players, leaving the fitness of Norway's biggest star uncertain ahead of the quarter-final.

Norway have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, eliminating five-time world champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 to book a place in the last eight. They will now face England on July 12 (01:00 Baku time), with a place in the semi-finals at stake.