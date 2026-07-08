8 July 2026
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Egypt lodge FIFA complaint over referee after World Cup defeat to Argentina

World Cup 2026
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8 July 2026 09:58
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Egypt lodge FIFA complaint over referee after World Cup defeat to Argentina

The Egyptian Football Association has submitted an official complaint to FIFA against French referee François Letexier and his officiating team following Egypt's dramatic 2-3 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Marca, one of the key points of the complaint concerns the referee's alleged failure to respond after Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan signaled that his players had been subjected to racist abuse.

During the match, Hassan performed FIFA's newly introduced anti-racism gesture by crossing his arms above his head, activating the protocol that was implemented ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Under the regulations, the referee is expected to stop the match immediately and investigate the reported incident. However, Letexier allegedly allowed play to continue without taking action.

The complaint follows one of the tournament's most dramatic Round of 16 matches. Egypt held a 2-0 lead before defending champions Argentina completed a stunning comeback to win 3-2, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time to send Lionel Scaloni's side into the quarter-finals.

FIFA has not yet commented publicly on the complaint.

Idman.Biz
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