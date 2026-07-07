Belgium players celebrate with Trump's signature dance after eliminating USA

Belgium's players celebrated their fourth goal against the United States by performing U.S. President Donald Trump's signature dance during their 4-1 victory in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the celebration came after Romelu Lukaku scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to complete Belgium's dominant performance and secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Several Belgian players immediately gathered around Lukaku and mimicked Trump's well-known dance moves, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the match. Videos of the celebration quickly spread across social media, generating widespread discussion among football fans.

The incident gained additional attention because of the controversy surrounding the United States before the match. FIFA's disciplinary committee suspended the ban imposed on American striker Folarin Balogun, allowing the team's leading scorer to play against Belgium.

The decision drew criticism from fans and media, particularly after Donald Trump revealed that he had personally spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding Balogun's situation. FIFA has not stated that the decision was influenced by the conversation, but the timing fueled speculation and debate.

Despite Balogun's return, Belgium proved too strong for the tournament hosts. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken added another goal, and Lukaku completed the scoring to send Belgium into a quarter-final clash with Spain.