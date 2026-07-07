Europe dominates World Cup knockout stage with five quarter-finalists already confirmed

European teams have emerged as the dominant force in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with five of the six quarter-finalists confirmed so far representing UEFA.

As reported by İdman.Biz, France booked their place in the last eight after edging Paraguay 1-0, while Spain defeated Portugal by the same scoreline. Belgium produced an emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States, Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1, and England eliminated co-hosts Mexico with a dramatic 3-2 win.

The only non-European nation to reach the quarter-finals at this stage is Morocco, whose convincing victory over Canada kept African hopes alive in the tournament.

The results underline Europe's impressive strength in the knockout rounds, with several traditional football powers continuing their title bids. France, Spain, Belgium and England were all considered among the pre-tournament favorites, while Norway has become one of the biggest success stories after eliminating Brazil.

The quarter-final lineup could become even more European on July 7, when Switzerland faces Colombia in the Round of 16. A Swiss victory would mean six European teams in the final eight.

Another Round of 16 match on July 7 will see defending champions Argentina take on Egypt for the remaining place in the quarter-finals.