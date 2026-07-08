Danilo was the only Brazil player to return home on team flight after World Cup exit

Brazil's charter flight departed the United States after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with only one player on board following the team's elimination from the tournament.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Metropoles, the only member of Brazil's squad to return home on the team aircraft was 34-year-old Flamengo defender Danilo, who previously played for Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The rest of the Brazil squad reportedly chose to begin their vacations immediately after the World Cup instead of returning to their homeland with the national team. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti also did not travel with the squad, flying instead to Canada, where he owns a home.

Brazil's campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway, marking the Seleção's earliest World Cup exit of the 21st century. The disappointing performance has sparked widespread criticism in Brazil, with several former players, including Cafu, calling for the team to begin rebuilding immediately ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.