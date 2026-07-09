9 July 2026
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Neymar reportedly considering retirement from professional football

World Cup 2026
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9 July 2026 14:43
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Neymar reportedly considering retirement from professional football

Brazil forward Neymar is reportedly considering retiring from professional football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing UOL Esporte, the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico was the final World Cup of Neymar's career. Brazil were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

According to the report, the 34-year-old has been left mentally exhausted following Brazil's early exit. After the match, Neymar reportedly said goodbye to the national team, with his decision influenced by recurring injuries and a feeling that his 15 years of service for Brazil had not been fully appreciated. He played less than 45 minutes during the tournament.

The report adds that Neymar is now also uncertain whether he will continue playing at club level.

No final decision has been made yet. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is said to be considering either joining a club with less pressure or bringing his playing career to an end altogether. He is currently spending time with his family in the United States, and a final decision on his future could come within the next few days.

Neymar made 130 appearances for Brazil over a 15-year international career, scoring 80 goals and establishing himself as one of the country's greatest players of the modern era.

Idman.Biz
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