9 July 2026
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Zira boost Azerbaijan's UEFA coefficient with Conference League victory

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9 July 2026 11:20
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Zira boost Azerbaijan's UEFA coefficient with Conference League victory

Zira have added valuable points to Azerbaijan's UEFA country coefficient following their victory in the UEFA Conference League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Zira defeated Georgia's Torpedo 3-0 in the first leg of the first qualifying round, earning Azerbaijan 0.250 coefficient points.

Earlier, Sabah also contributed 0.250 points after beating Welsh champions The New Saints 2-0 in Baku in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Azerbaijan currently sits 26th in the UEFA country coefficient rankings with 19.062 points. Slovakia is 27th with 18.250 points, while Israel occupies 25th place with 20.750.

The UEFA country coefficient ranking determines the number of clubs each association can enter into European competitions in future seasons, making every qualifying-round victory important for national standings.

England currently tops the UEFA coefficient rankings with 101.852 points.

Idman.Biz
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