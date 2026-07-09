9 July 2026
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Klose reveals emotional phone call with Messi after World Cup record was matched

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9 July 2026 10:45
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Klose reveals emotional phone call with Messi after World Cup record was matched

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has revealed that he spoke with Argentina captain Lionel Messi by phone during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Bundesliga's official website, Klose said the conversation was arranged by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, his former teammate at Lazio.

"Lionel Scaloni was my teammate at Lazio, and we still keep in regular contact. After Messi equalled my World Cup scoring record, Scaloni arranged a phone call between us. It was very emotional. Messi and I faced each other several times on the pitch, but it was our first long conversation away from football. He promised to send me a signed jersey," Klose said.

Messi matched Klose's record of 16 goals in FIFA World Cup final tournaments on June 16, when he scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in the group stage. He then surpassed the German legend by scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Austria.

The Argentine superstar has now scored 21 goals in 31 FIFA World Cup matches, making him the outright leading scorer in the history of the tournament's final stage.

Idman.Biz
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