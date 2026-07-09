9 July 2026
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Yamal praises Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar ahead of World Cup quarter-finals

World Cup 2026
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9 July 2026 13:04
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Yamal praises Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar ahead of World Cup quarter-finals

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has spoken highly of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, describing them as the players who defined the childhood of his generation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Mundo Deportivo, Yamal was asked about Messi's outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Incredible. Everyone knows who Messi is, but nobody expected him to perform at such a high level. I'm very happy for him. I'm also happy for Neymar and Cristiano.

They shaped the childhood of everyone who is now playing football. Everything good that happens in their lives makes me happy as well. But of course, if I reach the final, I intend to win it," Yamal said.

Messi is currently the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals, while Ronaldo and Neymar were both eliminated in the Round of 16.

The Spain international also reflected on his team's 1-0 victory over Portugal and the praise he received from head coach Luis de la Fuente for his defensive work against Nuno Mendes.

"It was very important, especially against Portugal. They had a very strong player on both ends of the pitch, one of the key figures in their team. I tried to help my teammates as much as possible in both attack and defence.

The win gave us enormous confidence. In my opinion, Portugal were among the three strongest teams at this World Cup. Beating them gives us belief ahead of the match against Belgium. At the same time, we understand that every game is different and every opponent at the World Cup is extremely strong," Yamal added.

Spain will face Belgium in the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

Idman.Biz
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