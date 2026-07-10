10 July 2026
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Duran reveals Celtic ambitions after completing move from Qarabag

Azerbaijan football
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10 July 2026 15:54
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Duran reveals Celtic ambitions after completing move from Qarabag

New Celtic signing Camilo Duran has spoken about his ambitions after completing his move from Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, İdman.Biz reports, citing The Sun.

The 24-year-old Colombian said it is a great honour to become the first Colombian player in Celtic's history and expressed his determination to impress at the Scottish club.

"It is a huge honour for me to be the first Colombian to play for this club. Since I was a child, my biggest dream has been to represent the Colombia national team. I hope that by performing well here, I will achieve that goal," Duran said.

The striker also revealed that he made his decision immediately after learning of Celtic's interest.

"When I heard Celtic wanted to sign me, I had no hesitation. I can't wait to get onto the pitch. I'll do everything I can to prove myself with my performances and help the team by scoring goals," he added.

Celtic have signed Duran on a five-year contract. According to Scottish media reports, the transfer fee is worth an initial £3 million, with performance-related bonuses potentially increasing the total value to £6 million.

Duran enjoyed an outstanding season with Qarabag, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. He was particularly impressive in the UEFA Champions League, where he found the net five times in 10 appearances and helped the Azerbaijani champions reach the knockout stage.

Idman.Biz
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