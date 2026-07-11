11 July 2026
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Harry Kane praises Erling Haaland ahead of World Cup quarter-final

World Cup 2026
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11 July 2026 12:22
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Harry Kane praises Erling Haaland ahead of World Cup quarter-final

England captain Harry Kane has spoken highly of Norway star Erling Haaland ahead of their highly anticipated quarter-final clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Kane insisted that comparing the two forwards is unfair, describing them as completely different types of players despite both playing as strikers.

"It is impossible for me to answer who is better. First of all, I think we are completely different players. I know we are both considered strikers, but honestly, they are almost two different positions," Kane said.

The Bayern Munich forward praised Haaland's extraordinary goalscoring ability and physical attributes.

"Erling is incredible. His goalscoring record is outstanding. Physically, he is a machine, a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and his numbers speak for themselves."

Kane explained that he prefers to be more involved in build-up play while still being capable of playing as a traditional centre-forward.

"I see myself as a different type of player, even though I score the same goals. I probably like to touch the ball more and be involved in the game more, but I can also play as a pure striker. I don't think we should be compared."

The England captain also expressed his admiration for Haaland as both a footballer and a professional.

"I have huge respect for him as a player and as a fellow professional. Of course, I hope he has a quiet day tomorrow. What he has done over the past few years speaks for itself. He is a fantastic player."

Haaland has scored seven goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Kane has found the net six times. Their battle will be one of the main storylines when Norway face England in the quarter-finals on July 12, with kick-off scheduled for 03:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
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