10 July 2026
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha returns home with treasured World Cup memorabilia - PHOTO

World Cup 2026
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10 July 2026 13:49
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha returns home with treasured World Cup memorabilia

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha has returned home from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with treasured memorabilia from the tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

The 40-year-old veteran, who became the first player in Cape Verde's history to win a FIFA World Cup Player of the Match award, brought several valuable items from the tournament back to his homeland following the nation's historic debut on football's biggest stage.

Vozinha was one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup. He produced a sensational display in Cape Verde's goalless draw against Spain, earning the Player of the Match award after making a series of outstanding saves to frustrate one of the tournament favourites.

The experienced goalkeeper also played a crucial role in Cape Verde's memorable Round of 32 clash against Argentina. Despite his team's 3-2 defeat, Vozinha made numerous impressive saves and helped the African nation become one of the biggest surprise packages of the tournament with its fearless performances.

Cape Verde's remarkable World Cup campaign earned widespread praise, with the island nation exceeding expectations on its debut appearance and leaving a lasting impression on football fans around the world.

Idman.Biz
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