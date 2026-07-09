9 July 2026
EN

Morocco fans disrupt France team's night ahead of World Cup quarter-final

World Cup 2026
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9 July 2026 16:09
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Morocco fans disrupt France team's night ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Morocco supporters created a noisy atmosphere outside the France national team's hotel in Boston ahead of the sides' 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing RMC Sport, the fans set off fireworks, played drums and sang outside the hotel. The noise prompted complaints not only from hotel guests but also from residents living nearby.

According to the report, members of the France team's security staff eventually asked the supporters to leave the area.

France and Morocco are set to meet in the quarter-finals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The match will kick off at 23:59 Baku time on July 9, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

France reached the last eight after defeating Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16, while Morocco advanced by eliminating Canada with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Idman.Biz
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