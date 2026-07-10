10 July 2026
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Disorder breaks out in Paris and London after Morocco's World Cup exit - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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10 July 2026 12:32
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Disorder breaks out in Paris and London after Morocco's World Cup exit

Public disorder was reported in Paris and London after Morocco's 2-0 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed clashes between groups of people carrying Moroccan flags and police officers on the streets of Paris. Footage appeared to show some individuals setting up barricades, while police attempted to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Similar scenes unfolded in London, where unrest was reported in the Edgware Road area. According to reports, several participants chased police officers and threw various objects at them.

Specialist police units were deployed to the scene, with officers using riot shields in an effort to push the crowd back. One police officer reportedly suffered a head injury during the confrontation.

The unrest followed France's victory over Morocco, which secured Les Bleus a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The result also marked the second consecutive World Cup knockout victory for France over Morocco after the 2-0 semi-final win at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

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