11 July 2026
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Spain edge Belgium to reach World Cup 2026 semi-finals - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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11 July 2026 09:39
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Spain edge Belgium to reach World Cup 2026 semi-finals

Spain became the second team to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Belgium 2-1 in a dramatic quarter-final in Los Angeles.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Luis de la Fuente's side took the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Ruiz, who finished confidently after a well-worked attacking move.

Belgium responded before the break as Charles De Ketelaere found the net to level the score. It was the first goal Spain had conceded during the entire tournament, ending their impressive defensive streak.

The decisive moment arrived in the 88th minute. Substitute Mikel Merino capitalized on a costly mistake by Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens to score the winner and send Spain into the last four. Belgium had already suffered a major setback earlier in the match when first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury.

Spain will now face France in the semi-finals after Didier Deschamps' team defeated Morocco 2-0 in the other quarter-final. The match will be be played on July 14 in Dallas (23:00 Baku time) and will be a rematch of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final, where Spain secured a 2-1 victory before going on to win the continental title.

The remaining two quarter-finals will see Norway take on England and defending world champions Argentina face Switzerland. Those matches will be played overnight from July 11 to 12, with the winners advancing to the second semi-final.

Idman.Biz
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