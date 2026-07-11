11 July 2026
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FIFA Foundation donates $1 million to Venezuela earthquake relief

World Cup 2026
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11 July 2026 10:59
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FIFA Foundation donates $1 million to Venezuela earthquake relief

The FIFA Foundation has pledged a donation of $1 million to support relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, the organization announced.

As reported by İdman.Biz, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the people of Venezuela could count on the full solidarity of the global football family during this difficult time.

"The people of Venezuela can rely on the complete solidarity of the worldwide football community," Infantino said in a statement released by FIFA.

The powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread destruction across several regions of the country. According to official figures, more than 3,800 people lost their lives, while another 16,740 were injured.

The FIFA Foundation regularly provides humanitarian assistance in response to major natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, using football as a platform to support affected communities and promote recovery initiatives.

Idman.Biz
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