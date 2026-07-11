Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall

Only two places remain in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. France and Spain have already secured their spots among the final four. France defeated Morocco 2-0, while Spain snatched a 2-1 victory over Belgium thanks to a late goal from Mikel Merino. The two teams will now face each other in the first semi-final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Norway will take on England in one of the two remaining quarter-finals, while reigning world champions Argentina will face Switzerland. The winners of these ties will meet each other in the semi-finals.

Norway vs England (July 12, 01:00 Baku time)

Norway have emerged as one of the biggest revelations of the tournament. Stale Solbakken's team began their campaign with victories over Iraq, 4-1, and Senegal, 3-2, before losing 4-1 to France in a match in which the coach rested several key players.

In the knockout stage, Norway first defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 and then produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Brazil by the same scoreline.

Norway have scored 12 goals but conceded nine. They are the only quarter-finalists to have both scored and conceded in all five of their matches at this World Cup. That record accurately reflects the Scandinavians' style: they are not afraid to push their defensive line high and commit numbers forward, but they also leave space for opponents to launch quick attacks.

Norway's main weapon is, of course, Erling Haaland. The striker has scored seven goals in four appearances at the tournament, registering braces against Iraq, Senegal and Brazil. He has found the net in each of his last 14 competitive matches for the national team, scoring 27 goals during that run. Overall, he has now scored 62 goals in 54 international appearances.

However, it would be wrong to reduce Norway's game plan simply to supplying Haaland. Martin Odegaard is responsible for progressing the ball and providing the final pass, while Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup are capable of creating advantages on the flanks. Norway's ability to move the ball to Haaland before the opposition can organize its defence was one of the key factors behind their victory over Brazil.

England, meanwhile, came through the group stage unbeaten. Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana and beat Panama 2-0. In the round of 32, England overcame DR Congo 2-1 before defeating tournament co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in one of the most dramatic matches of the competition.

England have scored 11 goals, with ten of them coming from Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Kane has found the net six times, while Bellingham became the first English midfielder to score at least four goals at a single World Cup. Elliot Anderson, meanwhile, leads the team in tackles, interceptions, duels won and possession recoveries, providing the necessary balance between attack and defence.

Tuchel received positive news ahead of the quarter-final. Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James, who had previously trained separately, returned to full training. Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the match through suspension, while Jordan Henderson sat out the final session after suffering a broken hand against Mexico.

Norway and England have met 12 times. England have recorded seven victories, Norway have won twice and three matches have ended in draws. The Scandinavians have failed to score against England in their last four meetings, while the most recent encounter between the sides took place in 2014 and ended in a 1-0 English victory. The teams have never previously faced each other at a World Cup.

This is Norway's first-ever quarter-final at a major tournament. England have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time but have progressed on only three occasions. In addition, the English have been eliminated in five of their last six World Cup knockout matches against European opposition.

The battle in midfield is likely to prove decisive. If Rice and Anderson can limit Odegaard's freedom, Haaland may be forced to compete for long balls while surrounded by defenders. However, if the Norway captain is given time to play passes between the lines, England's high defensive line could become vulnerable.

The weather could also be a factor. A heat warning has been issued in Miami, with the apparent temperature expected to approach 44 degrees Celsius. Norway arrived in Florida earlier and have spent several days training in similar conditions, while England travelled there after their exhausting match against Mexico.

Argentina vs Switzerland (July 12, 05:00 Baku time)

The reigning world champions are the only team in this section of the bracket to have won every match at the tournament. During the group stage, Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1 to collect nine points.

However, Lionel Scaloni's team came close to elimination twice in the knockout rounds. In the round of 32, Argentina needed extra time to overcome World Cup debutants Cape Verde 3-2. In the round of 16, they trailed Egypt 2-0 as late as the 79th minute, but goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback.

Argentina have scored 14 goals in five matches. Eight of them have come from Messi, who is level with Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring charts. The Argentina captain has increased his World Cup record to 21 goals and has now scored in nine consecutive matches at the tournament.

Argentina's main strength is their ability to change the course of a match through character and individual quality. Even when their usual possession-based approach is not producing results, they can rely on a moment of inspiration from Messi, a forward run from Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul's pressing or a timely introduction of Lautaro Martinez.

At the same time, the previous two matches exposed the champions' vulnerability to quick counter-attacks. Cape Verde scored twice against them, while Egypt punished Argentina for their slow defensive transitions for much of the game. Switzerland will almost certainly try to exploit the space behind Argentina's full-backs rather than compete with them for prolonged possession.

Cristian Romero underwent tests after experiencing discomfort in his calf following the match against Egypt, but he has been cleared to play. Scaloni's main selection dilemmas concern whether to start Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez in attack and whether to choose Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel at right-back.

Switzerland, meanwhile, began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Qatar after conceding in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Murat Yakin's team then defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and Canada 2-1 to finish top of their group. In the round of 32, Switzerland comfortably beat Algeria 2-0, before surviving 120 minutes against Colombia in a goalless draw and winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

Switzerland have conceded only three goals in five matches. Their main strengths are their compact shape between the lines, physical power, Manuel Akanji's reliable defending and Gregor Kobel's confidence in goal. Granit Xhaka controls the tempo and direction of attacks, while Ruben Vargas and Breel Embolo are capable of breaking quickly into open spaces after turnovers.

Switzerland's biggest absence is Johan Manzambi. The midfielder, who has registered three goals and two assists at the tournament, has not recovered from a knee injury and will definitely miss the match against Argentina. His absence deprives the team of one of their quickest and most productive players, particularly during transitions from defence to attack.

Argentina and Switzerland have previously met seven times. The South Americans have recorded five victories, while two matches ended in draws. Switzerland have never beaten Argentina.

The teams have faced each other twice at the World Cup. Argentina won 2-0 in 1966 and then secured a 1-0 victory in the round of 16 at the 2014 tournament thanks to Angel Di Maria's extra-time goal.

Switzerland have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. They will be under considerably less pressure than the reigning champions, but after playing 120 demanding minutes against Colombia, they will need to cope with Argentina's tempo and prevent Messi from receiving the ball in front of the penalty area.

Argentina may also benefit from familiar surroundings. The team are based in Kansas City and have already played two group-stage matches in the city. Switzerland, by contrast, played all of their previous matches in western North America, including their last three games in Vancouver.