Four possible World Cup finals promise historic storylines

Only four teams remain in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, leaving four possible final matchups - and each comes with its own remarkable storyline.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Spain will face France in the first semifinal, while defending champions Argentina take on England in the second.

The semifinal lineup features four former world champions who have won the FIFA World Cup seven times between them. Argentina lifted the trophy in 1978, 1986 and 2022, France triumphed in 1998 and 2018, England claimed their only title in 1966, while Spain became world champions in 2010.

Adding even more significance, the four semifinalists also occupy the top four places in the latest FIFA World Ranking: France are first, Argentina second, Spain third and England fourth. It is a rare occasion where the strongest teams on paper have all reached the decisive stage of the tournament.

Each possible final carries a different historical narrative.

A Spain-England final would be a rematch of the UEFA Euro 2024 final in Berlin, where Spain defeated England 2-1 to lift a record fourth European title. England would have the opportunity to gain revenge on football's biggest stage.

A France-Argentina showdown would revive the unforgettable 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, one of the greatest matches in football history. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who starred in that dramatic encounter, once again lead the scoring charts at the 2026 World Cup with eight goals each, raising the prospect of another iconic duel.

A Spain-Argentina final would effectively replace the long-awaited Finalissima between the European and South American champions that never took place after Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America. It would also mark the first World Cup meeting between the nations since 1966.

Meanwhile, a France-England final would create entirely new history, as the two sides have never met in the final of either the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship. England would be chasing a first world title in 60 years, while France would aim to capture a third World Cup crown.

Regardless of which two teams reach the final, football fans are guaranteed a clash between members of the sport's elite. The semifinal winners will not only book their place in the title match but also determine whether the 2026 World Cup concludes with a rematch, a revenge story, an unrealized dream, or a completely new chapter in football history.