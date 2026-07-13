13 July 2026
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Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

World Cup 2026
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13 July 2026 14:01
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Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

Spain midfielder Rodri believes Lamine Yamal still has room to improve despite the Barcelona winger's remarkable development, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Rodri supported Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente's recent comments that Yamal needs to remain calmer on the pitch.

"The coach said yesterday that Lamine needs to be calmer. Sometimes he wants to prove too much. He has to learn to control that anxiety," Rodri said.

According to the Manchester City midfielder, Yamal's passion is one of his greatest strengths.

"He's extremely important for us, both with and without the ball. He's a very intelligent player. We must not forget that he's only 19 years old. Sometimes we just need to calm him down a little because football runs through his veins. He only needs the right moment to show all of his talent."

Rodri also praised the youngster's rapid progress, admitting that he himself was nowhere near the top level at the same age.

"At his age I hadn't even started playing at the highest level and probably wasn't a professional. He's already a very mature footballer. Of course, there are still aspects of the game he can improve, especially his understanding of different match situations. That's completely normal. He listens carefully, always wants to learn and has already become a reference point in his position."

Yamal has scored once at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finding the net in Spain's 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Spain will face France in the semifinals as they continue their quest for a second world title.

Idman.Biz
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